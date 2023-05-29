Suspect in custody following triple shooting at Baltimore County hotel

BALTIMORE COUNTY — One person is in custody following a shooting at a local hotel early Monday morning.

Baltimore County officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Baltimore National Pike.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say medics sent two victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, charges are pending as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.