Judge orders removal of District B Councilman Aaron Penman

BEL AIR, Md. — Another controversy overshadows lawmakers in Harford County.

A judge has ordered the immediate removal of sitting councilman Aaron Penman.

The judge ruled Penman could no longer represent constituents of District B due to a conflict of interest with his active service as a Harford County Sheriff's deputy.

Penman blames County Executive Bob Cassilly for retaliation, accusing him of using "lawfare to take out a political opponent."

"Cassilly’s actions are an attempt to weaponize county government to suppress dissent and silence those who challenge his policies," Penman said in a press release issued by his legislative aide.

Penman is referring to past complaints he's lodged against Cassilly alleging a lack of transparency and ethics on the County Executive's part.

The two men have long been openly critical of one another.

Penman says he will appeal the judge's ruling based on a prior Maryland Supreme Court decision in favor of fellow Harford County Councilman, Jacob Bennett, who Cassilly tried having removed over his position as a public school teacher.

The judge ordering Penman to vacate his seat, is reportedly the same one who was overturned in Bennett's case.

"I, and my counsel, firmly believe the previous Maryland State Supreme Court ruling is very clear and allows me to serve in both capacities," Penman said in a Facebook post. "Therefore, I will continue to fight, fight, fight and appeal this decision so that I, and those like me, can continue to serve the citizens of this County on the Council for years to come, bringing their public safety experience to advocate for a safer, stronger, united Harford."

Initially when elected, Penman separated from the Sheriff's Office. He later rejoined following the Bennett ruling.

This is just the latest round of upheaval within the Council's ranks.

Back in November Dion F. Guthrie, who sat on the Council since 2002 representing District A, was convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

This led to his forced removal from office.

Guthrie took the County to court seeking to remain on the Council, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

He's since been replaced by previous political rival, Nolanda Robert.