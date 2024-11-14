Harford County Sheriff calls for Councilman's resignation following felony theft conviction

TOWSON, Md — A Harford County Councilman was convicted Thursday of felony theft.

According to court documents, Dion F. Guthrie stole thousands of dollars from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers between October 2017 and September of 2021.

The charges were brought in Baltimore County.

Guthrie entered an Alford Plea, allowing him to avoid admitting to the crimes, while also agreeing enough evidence existed to convict.

The 86-year-old Councilman has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

So far Guthrie, whose sat on the Council representing District A since 2002, has made no mention of whether he intends to resign.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler wasted no time in calling for Guthrie's resignation.

"In the weeks since these charges came to light, Mr. Guthrie has egregiously claimed that these charges were nothing more than politics and that since this purported theft occurred in Baltimore County, it has no bearing on his service here in Harford County. Both claims are complete nonsense," Gahler said in a statement. "As Sheriff and as an elected official in our County, I am calling on Councilman Guthrie to immediately resign his elected office as a member of the Harford County Council."

