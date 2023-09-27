Superheroes surprise patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE — By night, they fight crime. But by day, they bring smiles and hope just by washing windows.

On Wednesday cleaners suited up, wiping down the windows at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Patients got to wave at Iron Man, Captain America, Spiderman, and a bunch of other comic book icons.

After their mission was complete, the heroes went inside to meet with patients as well.

The heroes behind the masks work for sky clean.

Their president says the kids weren't the only ones getting joy out of this.

"When I asked them about it, a few of them were really gung ho and couldn't wait. And then there were a few like 'no, no, no, I can't do it,' but they're the ones actually today that were the most excited, that were more reserved at first. They were all totally in on it, so they had a great time," said Beverly Long, President of Skyclean INC.

"It's tough seeing kids in the hospital. I know many of these children. This is like their second home. They've been here for a very long time. So anything we can do to cheer up their day, you know, we're happy to do it," Long continued.

This is the first time Skyclean has donned their superhero costumes for Hopkins patients in about 10 years.