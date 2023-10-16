Study: Marylanders spend more money gambling than on gas

BALTIMORE — A new study revealed the average Marylander gambles 36% more money than they spend on gas.

Per capita, Maryland is the biggest gambling state nationwide the study says.

The study, byCasino Arabi, analyzed data regarding monthly lottery sales and the total money wagered monthly on sports betting in each state.

On average, Marylanders spend about $99.33 on gas per month, but spend $135.10 monthly on gambling.

Of the six other states that fall in this category, Marylanders spend the most on gambling.