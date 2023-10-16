Watch Now
Study: Marylanders spend more money gambling than on gas

Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 11:49:38-04

BALTIMORE — A new study revealed the average Marylander gambles 36% more money than they spend on gas.

Per capita, Maryland is the biggest gambling state nationwide the study says.

The study, byCasino Arabi, analyzed data regarding monthly lottery sales and the total money wagered monthly on sports betting in each state.

On average, Marylanders spend about $99.33 on gas per month, but spend $135.10 monthly on gambling.

Of the six other states that fall in this category, Marylanders spend the most on gambling.

State
Monthly Gambling Spend Per Capita
Average Gas Costs/month
Gambling spend as % of gas cost
New York
$118.20
$62.83
188.1
New Jersey
$125.20
$90.00
139.1
Rhode Island
$108
$79.00
136.7
Maryland
$135.10
$99.33
136.0
Massachusetts
$104.70
$86.58
121.0
Illinois
$81.40
$78.67
103.4
