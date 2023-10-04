Students share frightening moments when gunfire erupted at Morgan State

BALTIMORE — Kaniyah was in the dining hall. Adam was in his dorm room. Malcolm was attending a homecoming event.

All three students were in the same area as the shooters when gunfire erupted last night at Morgan State University.

"I was about to get up and as I stood up to get out of the chair, they started shooting. I looked at the window, and it came like right there. So we all ducked. Everybody in the kitchen just pulled us to the back," sophomore Kaniyah Davis said.

Not long after, students would be instructed to shelter in place.

"I was in the shower and I came out to my phone blowing up saying there's an active shooter on campus and two people were shot. And it just kept going up from there, first it was shooter outside my building, eventually shooter inside my building. There were cops I could see through the peephole. So it was just a scary situation," said student Adam Dowe.

Dowe is on his way home to Harrisburg. We saw plenty of other students - suitcases in tow - doing the same thing.

"I'm just going home to avoid everything. I just want to be with family," Dowe said.

Five people were shot, four of them students. Police say all of the injuries were not life-threatening. At least one of the five have been released from the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Police currently have not identified a suspect or suspects, but say they believe two people with weapons were targeting one person. They do not believe the intended target was hit, and that all of the people injured were innocent bystanders.

The shooting took place outside the Thurgood Marshall Hall - that's right next door to the Baltimore Police Department Northeast District - which is across the street from the Murphy Fine Arts Center. That's where a homecoming coronation was just wrapping up.

"I called my mom, we prayed, made sure everyone we knew was safe," junior Malcolm Swayme said, who was attending the coronation in support of a friend.

We ran into Swayme as he was coming from the dining hall-- that's in the Thurgood Marshall building. He figured he'd take advantage of there being no lines for once.

"I'm surprised the buildings are still open. Because they said classes were canceled and all this other stuff. So I figured the buildings would be closed, especially the building where it happened."

Morgan President David Wilson made the decision to cancel and postpone Morgan homecoming events.

Some events that were canceled include:



The Homecoming Concert

Silent Headphones Party

Homecoming Pep Rally Homecoming Parade

And all other on campus events including our Lady Bear Volleyball match.

The following events will be postponed:



The Homecoming Football Game

The MSU 39th Annual Homecoming Gala.

"We understand why events might get canceled, but at the same time, it's like, man I really wanted to have this experience. And it sucks that somebody just had to ruin it for so many others," Swayme said.

