ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A student at an Annapolis school was arrested yesterday after assaulting two teachers.

It happened at the Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy on Clay Street, said police.

The student took a teacher's radio/keys and assaulted two teachers during the altercation.

Last year, students at the Adams Academy were involved in a triple shooting at a nearby school bus stop.

A student was also arrested there last year for an assault on the principal.