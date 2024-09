ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A teen was arrested at an Annapolis alternative-education school last week.

County police reported today that the student was charged in an assault on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

It happened at Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy, off of Adams Park Road.

The 16-year-old student was reportedly being distruptive and pushing the school principal.

The teen was taken to Annapolis Police Department and then released to a guardian.