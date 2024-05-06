ANNAPOLIS, Md. — They had finished their classes for the week and were stepping off of the school bus along Copeland Street when bullets struck three students ranging in age from 12 to 13.

“It seems like the perfect storm that the gunfire erupted just as the kids were getting off of the bus,” said Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson.

Jackson says they have a vague description of one shooter and using surveillance video, they are close to coming up with a vehicle and its tag seen fleeing the scene, but late Monday, police released new information suggesting four suspects were seen brandishing weapons before firing on a group of people.

“Everybody is a potential victim whether you are in dispute or not. They’re collateral damage,” said Jackson, “A crossfire can be just as deadly as targeted… when victims are targeted.”

In light of the triple shooting, students returning to class this week at a number of Annapolis-area schools found counselors awaiting them.

They included the Phoenix Academy and Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy where the students attend classes, but school leaders say this incident transcends well beyond any school to an entire community.

“Children should not have to be terrified to get off their school bus in a community, and it’s a broad problem, right?” said Bob Mosier of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools, “Obviously, schools play a part, but again, this was a community incident that our students were thrust into the middle of.”

School buses picking up and dropping off in the community this week will find a beefed up police presence as officers try to restore confidence the children will remain safe.