Strengthening Bonds Between Teens and Law Enforcement Through Fitness

Building bonds between teens and law enforcement.

Tonight, kids and Baltimore Police Department officer trainees took part in a workout challenge.

For the past 11 years, Project Pneuma has partnered with BPD to help form a positive relationship between officers and young people in the city.

"This is our 11th year in and every single year we host this called the Breathe the New Life

Fitness Challenge, when our boys will compete against the incoming police class of 2501.

And so the boys are set to do some pushups, jumping jacks, and against the officers," says Damion Cooper, Founder and Executive Director of Project Pneuma.

Project Pneuma's goal is to teach young people forgiveness. Self-control and discipline.