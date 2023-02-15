Sting from teens' bullet wounds extends into East Baltimore boxing gym

BALTIMORE — The list of shootings involving teens this year continues to grow.

Some heard the shots Tuesday night that sent a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy to the hospital while others heard shouts from the shooting.

"When we heard the holler, we knew that they were children," said Linwood Ingram, who lives near the shooting scene.

Ingram rushed out of his home to help the 13-year-old girl who was shot, describing her as frantic and afraid.

"They were here on this corner and I got her to sit up against the wall and I was talking to her until the police got here," said Ingram.

His rush to the rescue created a familiar panic for Gregory Wilkes who had a similar experience at Mr. Mack Lewis Boxing Gym and Community Center just months ago.

"A young man comes staggering down the street, a 14-year-old. He comes staggering down the street. As soon as he got in the door he collapsed," described Gregory Wilkes, who runs Mr. Mack Lewis Boxing Gym and Community Center.

Luckily at the time the gym was hosting a boxing match for youth coming across the country so there was a doctor close by.

"The doctor came running up to the front of the door and he yelled "get my kit, get my kit" and he got his kit and he had the young man on the floor, and he started stuffing his wound," Wilkes remembered.

That young man survived the shooting and still walks past the gym every day. The 13- and 14-year-old victims from Tuesday night are expected to survive as well.

But those wounds sting not just the teens hit by bullets.

"It's really disheartening because we know we could've impacted that young person in some kind of way in a positive way if they were a part of our program," said Wilkes.

"Most people don't want to interact with the young kids so if you interact with them listen to them because most of them, they have something to say," said Warren Boardley Sr., the gym's boxing director and head trainer.

Coach Warren Boardley Sr. and his colleagues hope to pull in young people with boxing and ultimately hope to provoke real change beyond the ring.

"Once they start training, they learn emotional maturity, how not to lash out, how not to fight in school and so forth. They learn the discipline of self-control," said Coach Lonnie Davis.

It's so their block on East Baltimore becomes known for the champions they build and not the victims they bury.

"It's only because they don't have any guidance. They don't have anybody embracing them letting them know that they mean something that they have value," Wilkes expressed.

To learn about the Mack Lewis Boxing Gym and Community Center and the Mack Lewis Foundation, visit here.