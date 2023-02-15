Violent Valentine's Day in Baltimore leaves at least one dead, six injured

BALTIMORE — At least one person was killed and six others, including three young teens, were injured by gun violence on Valentine's Day in Baltimore City.

The latest shooting happened just after 11pm in the 800 block of Aisquith Street.

Officers received a Shot Spotter alert for the area and discovered a 14-year-old boy on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nearby police located a second victim, a 13-year-old girl, who was also shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Less than three-hours earlier another 13-year-old was injured in a shooting on Webb Court.

That happened just 20 minutes after an 18-year-old man was shot to death in the 1900 block of E. North Avenue.

An hour before that residents in the 2900 block of Rayshire Avenue received knocks at their door from a 44-year-old man seeking help after being shot.

About 12 minutes prior a 21-year-old man was shot in the head in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard. His condition is unclear.

Then just shy of 4pm a man was found dead in the 2800 block of Joseph Street with obvious signs of trauma. Police said they're waiting on the Medical Examiner's Office to determine an official cause of death.

The violence however all started overnight around 3:30am when a woman was left critically injured in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of North Clinton Street.

So far there have been no arrests made in any of theses cases.

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.