Stevenson University dedicates new "East Campus"

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Stevenson University has officially dedicated its new 117-acre "East Campus" that it bought from the state nearly five years ago.

The university is continuing to expand its presence in Owings Mills. On Wednesday, local officials celebrated the dedication of 117 acres of athletic facilities off of Garrison Forest Road, on the site of the former Rosewood institution for the developmentally disabled.

Stevenson bought the property from the state of Maryland in 2017 and spent millions on environmental remediation of the derelict site; the cleanup was funded by state grants.

The site, known as "East Campus," features an eight-lane outdoor track, a throwing area for events like shot-put, an artificial turf field for field hockey, baseball and softball fields, soccer and lacrosse multipurpose fields, a variety of cross-country courses, a pavilion and maintenance facilities.

Stevenson is also getting ready to open its new, 42,000-square-foot Philip A. Zaffere Library complex, which includes a black box theater, faculty commons and various gathering spaces.

Located off of Crondall Lane, the library will open for the fall semester and is joining the School of Design and the new Kevin J. Manning Academic Center. A new road - Mustang Way - connects "East Campus" to the Crondall Lane-area buildings.