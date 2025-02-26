State's Attorney Ivan Bates withdraws motion to vacate judgment in the Adnan Syed case

BALTIMORE — On the eve of a big court hearing, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced his office's intention to argue in favor of upholding the murder conviction of Adnan Syed.
The move is a reversal from the previous State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, who sought and was granted a vacatur in 2023.
Since then, Syed, who had been serving a life sentence for the murder of Hae Min Lee, has been a free man.
READ MORE: Adnan Syed files for relief under the Juvenile Restoration Act
But an appeals court later overturned a lower judge's order and reinstated Syed's conviction and sentence, over a procedural issue with the way the vacatur hearing was held.
Maryland's Supreme Court later ordered a new hearing.
That is not what's happening tomorrow in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Tomorrow's hearing is a sentence reduction hearing, which now has much higher stakes.
If Syed's request for a sentence reduction, under the Juvenile Restoration Act, is denied, there's a possibility he could go back to prison following the new vacatur hearing.
And with the State's Attorney now pulling support for the vacatur, it's possible the new vacatur hearing, which hasn't yet been scheduled, could end with Syed's 2000 murder conviction still intact.
RELATED: Adnan Syed case back in court Wednesday for Juvenile Restoration Act hearing
Bates previously stated he would not argue to have Syed returned to prison.
State's Attorney Bates' full statement can be read below:
“After a thorough review of the Motion to Vacate Judgment filed by the previous administration in the case of Adnan Syed, my office has determined that it contains false and misleading statements that undermine the integrity of the judicial process. As prosecutors, our duty is to seek justice and ensure that all legal proceedings are conducted transparently, accurately, and fairly.
“While I did not ask for this task, it was remanded to my office by the Supreme Court of Maryland; thus, we have a duty as Maryland-barred attorneys, prosecutors tasked with pursuing justice, and officers of the Court to address false and misleading statements in the State's legal filings - a duty that we take extremely seriously. As such, we cannot adopt the falsehoods and misleading statements in the Motion to Vacate Judgment nor fail to bring them to the Court's attention.
“For these reasons, I formally withdrew the Motion to Vacate Judgment. I did not make this decision lightly, but it is necessary to preserve the credibility of our office and maintain public trust in the justice system. My administration remains fully committed to reviewing cases where wrongful convictions or miscarriages of justice may have occurred. However, we will do so with the highest standards of integrity and a commitment to truth.
“I recognize the complexity and sensitivity of this case. I hope this comprehensive review and my ultimate decision bring closure to all parties involved,”