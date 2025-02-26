State's Attorney Ivan Bates withdraws motion to vacate judgment in the Adnan Syed case

BALTIMORE — On the eve of a big court hearing, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced his office's intention to argue in favor of upholding the murder conviction of Adnan Syed.

The move is a reversal from the previous State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, who sought and was granted a vacatur in 2023.

Since then, Syed, who had been serving a life sentence for the murder of Hae Min Lee, has been a free man.

But an appeals court later overturned a lower judge's order and reinstated Syed's conviction and sentence, over a procedural issue with the way the vacatur hearing was held.

Maryland's Supreme Court later ordered a new hearing.

That is not what's happening tomorrow in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Tomorrow's hearing is a sentence reduction hearing, which now has much higher stakes.

If Syed's request for a sentence reduction, under the Juvenile Restoration Act, is denied, there's a possibility he could go back to prison following the new vacatur hearing.

And with the State's Attorney now pulling support for the vacatur, it's possible the new vacatur hearing, which hasn't yet been scheduled, could end with Syed's 2000 murder conviction still intact.

Bates previously stated he would not argue to have Syed returned to prison.

