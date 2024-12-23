Adnan Syed files for relief under the Juvenile Restoration Act

Yet another step in the court case of Adnan Syed, a man whose conviction for killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, currently stands pending a re-do hearing.

Syed's lawyer, Erica Suter, has filed a motion to reduce his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act.

The law, passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021, offers relief to people incarcerated for crimes they were convicted of committing when they were under 18, and have already served 20 years.

Syed's legal team previously filed under this law a couple of years ago, which led to a Brady investigation by the State's Attorney's Office and a vacatur hearing in the fall of 2022.

The State's Attorney's Office filed the motion to vacate Syed's conviction citing new evidence and possible Brady violations.

A judge released Syed the same day, vacating his conviction.

Lee's brother, Young Lee was only notified on a Friday about the Monday hearing, and this led to additional court proceedings all the way up to the State Supreme Court which found Young Lee's rights had been violated.

The conviction, which had been reinstated by the Maryland Appellate Court, remains in place until a new vacatur proceeding could take place following the ruling of the State Supreme Court.

That proceeding has not yet been scheduled.

In the meantime, his lawyer has filed for a sentence reduction.

"This filing is a small step toward ensuring that Adnan's custody status is stabilized and his freedom is safeguarded," says Suter.

"We maintain his innocence and our mission of proving that hasn't changed," she added. "At this time our concerns are focused on Adnan's liberty."