Adnan Syed case back in court Wednesday for Juvenile Restoration Act hearing

On Wednesday morning, a judge will hear arguments as to why Adnan Syed's sentence should be reduced.

Syed's conviction in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee currently stands, on a technicality.

Wednesday's hearing won't deal with the technicality but could provide Syed with some stability moving forward.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, though has maintained his innocence.

Following several attempts to appeal, his conviction was vacated in 2022.

However, Hae Min Lee's brother, Young Lee appealed the vacatur hearing, arguing he hadn't been given enough notice to attend the hearing in person, violating his rights as a victim representative.

The state's Appellate Court and then Supreme Court agreed with Lee, ordering a new vacatur hearing be scheduled, but adding that Syed didn't need to return to prison in the meantime.

While that new hearing hasn't been scheduled yet, Syed applied for sentence reduction under the Juvenile Restoration Act.

The law allows for incarcerated individuals who were convicted of crimes committed when they were under 18, to apply for sentence reduction after having served 20 years in prison.

Under this, Syed could potentially get a sentence reduction, allowing him to maintain his freedom no matter what happens at the repeat vacatur hearing.