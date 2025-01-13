State's Attorney Bates in favor of no more jail time for Adnan Syed

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates has filed a response to Adnan Syed's request for a sentence reduction under the Juvenile Restoration Act.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, but has maintained his innocence.

His conviction was overturned and he was released from incarceration by the Circuit Court in 2022. But his conviction currently still stands, pending a repeat vacatur hearing that hasn't yet been scheduled.

In the meantime, he's filed for relief under the Juvenile Restoration Act, as he was 17 at the time of the murder.

On Sunday, Bates filed a motion requesting the court grant Syed's request for a hearing and his request for a sentence modification.

He also requests that the sentence be modified to "Life suspend all but time served with a period of probation."

Bates, in his motion, requests a hearing on either February 25th or 26th, but that has yet to be put on the calendar.