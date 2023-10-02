FROM OUR ARCHIVE: Original coverage of Hae Min Lee's disappearance and murder

While Thursday's oral arguments will focus on Adnan Syed and the vacatur hearing that set him free, WMAR-2 News took a look back at our coverage of the victim in this case, Hae Min Lee.

Before she went missing, she gave an interview to the education channel:

Lee went to school at Woodlawn High School, and was there for all her classes on Wednesday, January 13th, 1999. But once she left after her last class ended at 2:15pm, she disappeared.

Her family knew something was wrong later that afternoon, when she didn't pick up her cousin from school.

By 5pm, her family called the police to report her missing.

Hae Min Lee was still missing on February 4th, when Baltimore County Police's public information officer gave this statement:

It was just five days later that her body was discovered in Leakin Park, turning the case from a Baltimore County missing person's investigation into a Baltimore City homicide investigation.

WMAR-2 News spoke to staff and students a couple days later, when police confirmed the body was Lee's.

Less than a month later, Adnan Syed, Lee's ex-boyfriend and classmate was arrested in her murder. WMAR-2 News' Jeff Hager reported on that arrest in February 1999.

