State of emergency declared ahead of storm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore on Friday declared a state of emergency ahead of the dangerous winter storm that is forecast to impact the entire state.

"Everyone must act with caution and act with guidance from local officials during this winter storm," Moore said. "Do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Staying off the roads is essential to keeping routes clear for law enforcement, snow removal crews, and emergency responders so they can do their jobs without delay."

The governor had declared a State of Preparedness on Wednesday, and Friday's announcement is an escalation, which will shift the state's Department of Emergency Management from focusing on preventative measures to focusing on response efforts.

"We are urging all Marylanders to take the threat of this storm seriously," said Russell Strickland, the Secretary of the Department of Emergency Management.

Here are some of the recommendations for keeping your family safe, from the Department of Emergency Management:

Preparing Your Home and Family for a Winter Storm

Stay informed by regularly checking weather updates from official sources and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.

Have an emergency kit ready and a family emergency plan in place.

Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.

Check with local authorities for the latest information about public evacuation shelters.

Keep devices charged in case of power outages.

Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found at mdem.maryland.gov.

Follow Maryland Department of Emergency Management and regional National Weather Service social media accounts for localized forecasts.



Generator Safety

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area.

The generator should be at least 20 feet away from the home and away from windows, doors, and vents.

Learn more about safe generator use from the American Red Cross.

Staying Safe During Winter Storms

Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

Watch for symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite - it can set in quickly, especially if you have exposed skin or have been outside in the cold for an extended period of time.

Please avoid travel if possible. If you absolutely must travel, be sure to let someone know your route and destination before you go.

Know your evacuation routes.

If you're able, check on older neighbors or relatives who may live alone to see if they're doing well or need assistance.

