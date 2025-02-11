State lawmakers consider banning sale and purchase of gas-powered leaf blowers

The House Economic Matters Committee heard testimony Tuesday afternoon on Delegate Linda Foley's Clean Air Quiet Communities Act.

She was very clear. This bill will not ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.

It would prohibit the state from purchasing them, beginning in July of this year, and then prohibit the sale or purchase statewide beginning in January 2027.

"The bill I think is necessary, because we have to start somewhere and I think a good place to start is with our agencies," Foley said in answer to a question from the Committee.

The Maryland Sierra Club and Maryland Native Plant Coalition both had representatives testifying in favor of the bill.

"Nudging Marylanders to choose electric devices as they are replaced could cut the same amount of air pollution as electrifying 5 million cars," said Marie LaPorte from the Maryland Sierra Club.

There were questions about how this might impact contractors with the state, how this would be enforced, and the expense and life of the batteries.

An opposition panel included a representative of the Maryland Retailers Alliance, the Maryland Green Industries Council, the Maryland Turfgrass Council, and a concerned citizen.

They brought up some of the same concerns the committee questioned the proponent panel on.

The next step for the bill to move forward would be a vote in Economic Matters.