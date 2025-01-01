City of Annapolis ban on gas-powered leaf blowers takes effect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in residential areas of the City of Annapolis took effect on January 1, 2025.

The noise ordinance is meant to prohibit gas-powered blowers, and to push for residents and businesses to use electric ones.

In a September statement, Mayor Gavin Buckley called the ban "another step Annapolis is taking to protect the health of city residents, workers and the environment."

Some, including Annapolis resident Nicholas Burns, agree.

"They're loud, they're noisy, the gas powered the emissions from those things from what I understand, is pretty excessive," Burns told WMAR.

A city web page encouraging residents to switch says electric blowers are healthier, quieter and cheaper. However, some are not on board with the city's ban on gas-powered ones.

About 350 people signed Kirby McAdoo's petition against the ban.

McAdoo told WMAR she believes the plan wasn't fully thought through, worries for the potential impact on local landscapers, and believes the measure's opponents weren't properly heard.

"City Council didn't reach out to people opposed," McAdoo said. "They don't care, they don't want to hear from us. I've sent about 15 emails, I get, 'I've received your email' as a response, but no… they haven't answered any of my questions."

Last month, city lawmakers took up a resolution to postpone enforcing the ban, to allow time for residents to transition to electric, and to give the city time to set up a voucher program for residents and businesses to switch.

When it is enforced, violating the ban will result in a $100 fine for the first time, and $200 every time after.

