Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City Council votes to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

This cordless leaf blower is just $90 today
Copyright Amazon
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/VacLife-Cordless-Charger-350CFM-Electric-High-Speed/dp/B0C6MZZLTT">Amazon</a>
This cordless leaf blower is just $90 today
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — On Monday night, the Baltimore City Council voted 10-5 to move with the ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

According to Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, with the bill in place, the City and its contracts will no longer use gas-powered leaf blowers after December 15, 2024.

Baltimore isn't the first area in Maryland to impose this ban.

Annapolis' ban on gas-powered leaf blowers will begin on January 1, 2025, one of many noise laws that will go into effect going into the new year.

RELATED: Annapolis to ban gas leaf blowers, enforce new noise laws starting Jan. 2025

"Thank you to everybody who supported and advocated for this," said councilman Dorsey on X, "It’s a good day for the environment, health, and peace of mind."

The bill will now head to the Mayor Brandon Scott's desk to sign.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices