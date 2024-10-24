State lawmakers briefed on changes, question leader after probation agent's murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of Maryland delegates and senators were briefed on changes in light of a probation officer's murder in Montgomery County and questioned a corrections leader on policies and improvements.

On May 31st in Chevy Chase, probation agent Davis Martinez was murdered while doing a welfare check on registered sex offender Emanuel Sewell. Months later, a special briefing months later called lawmakers to Annapolis.

"The death of Agent Martinez in the line of duty was felt by all of us. We still feel it today," said Carolyn Scruggs, the secretary of Maryland's Dept. of Public Safety and Correctional Services, presenting changes to lawmakers.

"While the investigation determined there was no policy violation, it became clear that the mindset surrounding the supervision practices within DPP needed to be strengthened. Our public safety mission must remain forefront," Scruggs added in opening remarks.

Scruggs said agents were 'concerned' about Sewell, but not leaders nor supervisors addressed them. Now, new leaders and updated policies, including creating alert flags within the case database for supervised individuals with prior assault histories, improved case staffing, a stress call communication system, and new 40-hour safety training beginning next year.

The department also looked into its agent equipment, including vests and pepper spray.

Lawmakers questioned Scruggs on caseloads, communication, and the potential to arm agents and equip them with body-worn cameras.

"Do you have a formal policy of when police are supposed to be called when an agent is missing?" asked Del. Jared Solomon (D), representing Montgomery County.

"Prior to us finding that out from the investigation, no sir, there was no policy. and that's one of the things that we're building to work on," Scruggs replied in-part.

RELATED: Trade union holds rally for Agent Davis Martinez killed during home visit

AFSCME union reps were also in attendance, and have a legislative proposal aimed at elevating safety standards with a violence prevention plan.

The union's proposal would be for all public employees in the state.

"I think people want to make sure people are coming home in the same shape they went to work each morning. That they're able to provide for their families and communities and in safe working environments," Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Maryland Council 3, told WMAR.

Moran said he is working with lawmakers to make that a reality and is optimistic the proposal will pass.