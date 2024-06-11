Trade union holds rally for Agent Davis Martinez killed during home visit

BALTIMORE — Back on May 31, Davis Martinez, a Maryland probation officer was conducting a welfare check in Chevy Chase on 54-year old Emmanuel Sewer, a registered sex offender.

This resident check-in turned into an unthinkable homicide. One that American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) representatives feel could've been avoided.

"This tragedy could've been prevented had the agency listened to our many attempts to discuss health and safety in caseloads," said Rayneika Robinson, President of AFSCME local 3361.

Today, outside Catonsville District Court, AFSCME held a rally where leaders say enough is enough.

"Together, we are demanding to be equipped with the tools, training and proper safety protocols that allow us to safely avoid ourselves from a dangerous environment," said Robinson.

AFSCME is also asking for clear emergency procedures in case of being in a crisis and proper staffing.

"We are demanding safe staffing levels, and that the agency stop cutting corners when it comes to staffing so that we have enough staff to conduct home visits is pairs," said Robinson.

Martinez made the visit to Sewer's home by himself. He was unarmed.

WMAR-2 News asked Robinson if she feels parole officers should be armed when making house visits moving forward.

"I think we need to have is a conversation. A comprehensive conversation between us as workers and our management team so that we can really discuss what we do. Our concerns and be able to work together to put measures in place that keep us safe," said Robinson.

Previous agents raised red flags about Sewer and his behavior, forcing another agent to feel unsafe visiting him.

Martinez stepped up and took on the task, which tragically cost him his life.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services for a comment and they responded saying the department has taken immediate and decisive action to reassess and enhance our current policies and practices.

This reassessment will focus on things like home visits, front lobby security presence, an upgrade in safety equipment and more.

Representatives with AFSCME say they met with Governor Wes Moore Friday to see what steps to take after the homicide.

