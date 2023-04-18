State highway workers to hold unity ride amid Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

Slow down, move over, and keep construction workers safe.

Maryland State officials talked about Work Zone Safety Awareness Week on Tuesday.

Nationally, deadly work zone crashes rose nearly 40%.

In March six construction workers died in a crash on the beltway in Baltimore County.

State Police say if you can, give workers space by moving one lane over.

If not, slow down in work zones.

Also keep space between you and other drivers.

"Traffic congestion makes it that much more difficult because when you back up, somebody else is going to change lanes and take over. You just have to focus on defensive driving. This is what we tell everybody, if you focus on being a defensive driver, try to anticipate what other drivers are going to do. Making good, sound decisions, and above all, not getting angry when somebody cuts you off, we're all going to be so much better off," said Major Scott Mayser of the Maryland State Police.

On Wednesday more than 200 state highway and construction workers will hold a unity ride to encourage work zone safety.

It starts at 12:00 p.m. at BWI and ends an hour later at the state fairgrounds.

Expect delays on the beltway as the procession drives through.