Work zone awareness following beltway crash that killed six workers

HANOVER, Md. — She had already spent nearly a decade helping to build and maintain Maryland’s roads when 46-year-old Sybil Dimaggio left for work on March 22.

Her husband, George Durm III, recalls the last time he saw her.

“We woke up Wednesday morning nice and early, and it was coffee, showers and breakfast,” recalled Durm, “Wednesday morning was a really good morning, and she popped her head into the shower and gave me the kiss before she walked out. I can’t really ask for more than that can I? You know. It was a good morning."

RELATED: I-695 crash leaves six people dead in Baltimore County

That afternoon, Dimaggio and five other highway construction workers lost their lives on the Baltimore Beltway after a vehicle crashed into their work site.

State leaders marked National Work Zone Awareness Week urging motorists to remember them through their actions.

“Slow down, pay attention and do not forget the Marylanders who every single day are out here trying to make things better for you and your families,” said Gov. Wes Moore.

On Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation has organized a unity ride in solidarity with all of those affected by the beltway crash.

Dimaggio’s family wants to see an example set.

“You know you ride around these freeways, you see these Jersey barriers and every single one of them has been kissed by a car, right? We all know how treacherous this road is,” said Durm, “So let’s get everyone together, ride down the freeway and do 55 miles per hour the way we’re supposed to, right?”

A simple message for those who travel the roads to be mindful of those who are risking their lives to improve them.

“I went to the funeral for the Escobar family. It was heart wrenching. I went and visited the mother and wife of the Simmons guys that passed too,” said Durm, “My pain is my pain, but this touched a lot of people. It touched a lot of people in like intense ways.”

The Work Zone Safety Unity Ride will begin Wednesday at noon and will last for about an hour.

More than 200 construction-related vehicles are expected to assemble at a BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport lot off of Dorsey Road.

From there, they will travel east on Maryland 176 to northbound I-97.

They will then get on the inner loop of I-695 and travel north on I-83 before making their way to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Drivers can expect brief ramp closures to accommodate the procession.