ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Folks south of Baltimore readied for the impending mid-week winter weather, forecasted by WMAR's weather team to be more than six inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and evening into Wednesday.

The snow began to fall around 2:30 p.m., a few hours after crews began working 12-hours shifts to clear the snow.

Anne Arundel County announced Tuesday afternoon its students would remain on virtual learning Wednesday.

The city of Annapolis asked folks to move their cars to allow for space for the crews, offering downtown parking garages until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

“We closed city offices at 1:00 p.m. today in line with the county and cities, and we kept our emergency crews in place," Mayor Gavin Buckley told WMAR.

"We communicate on a regular basis on what the city’s doing for this we expect a delay opening tomorrow, probably a 2 hour delay to get city offices back open again, but we’ll be back on our feet and hopefully people just get out and have some fun in the snow.”

State capital readies for mid-February snowfall

Annapolis got about 8.5 inches of snow in a separate snow event last month.

“I think last time the freezing was a big challenge for us," Buckley said in an interview with WMAR. "So you can plow a road, but when the snow and the ice collect and become a hard structure, a plow won’t take that out. You need heavier machinery, this is kind of a wet, sloppy snow, we’re not expecting those same conditions."

"We didn’t have the assistance of the sun last time it was just consecutive freezing days, and that was tough,“ he said.

Buckley urged residents to think of the plow crews who are working in these conditions to clear the snow, while most folks are inside warming up.

“They don’t get to have the fun we, do but they’re amazing people and we really appreciate everything they do for us," Buckley added.