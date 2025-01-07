Maryland digs out of early week storm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Now comes the not-so-fun part: getting that shovel out.

Marylanders dug out from the storm Tuesday, pushing snow off their cars and driveways in preparation for normalcy Wednesday.

The early-week storm brought up to 8.5 inches of snow, including in some parts of Annapolis.

Crews were hard-at-work around the clock. By WMAR-2 News' observation, main roads on Tuesday were largely in good shape. Side roads in some locations remained a work-in-progress.

WMAR took to the neighborhoods in the state capital, and checked in with folks removing snow from their properties.

Many were happy to see the snow after years without a major snowfall.

"I come from the northeast and I grew up with a lot of snow," said Loree Benziger, "and for the last several years I've been missing it. Figure we haven't had a decent snowfall in years."

"So it's nice to see, like I said I'm retired, so I don't have anywhere to be anywhere to go, it doesn't phase me," she laughed.

On Tuesday, the city said plow crews would continue to work in twelve-hour shifts through Wednesday, and encouraged folks to help neighbors who may not otherwise be able to clear their sidewalks.

“Just enjoying the day," said Nick Serio, a neighbor in Annapolis, "Doesn’t happen a lot anymore, so it’s good to be out here.”

