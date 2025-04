GAMBRILLS, Md. — A stabbing incident in Gambrills remains under investigation.

Authorities say police responded to Miss Toya's Kitchen in the 1400 block of South Waugh Chapel Way Friday afternoon for the incident.

The victim, an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the stabbing was an isolated incident and that a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident should contact police at 410-222-6155.