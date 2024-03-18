SquashWise looks to bridge racial gap after purchasing Greyhound station

BALTIMORE — SquashWise is working to introduce Baltimore City School students to a new sport and improve their education all while preserving a historic building.

Squash is a racket sport for multiple players using a small rubber ball inside a four-walled court.

SquashWise in Baltimore has been operating since 2008. It's the only public school squash program in the city.

It primarily works with students who live in under-served communities.

"Squash is not a sport that most people had heard of before. It has traditionally been played in highly exclusive country clubs, private schools and private universities. Our aim is in the central location here, at a building that many people have memories of. We want to bring people together in Baltimore City across geographic differences, racial economic differences be a place where people discover squash for the first time or grow their love of squash maybe if they are already athletes of the sport," said Abby Markoe, Executive Director of SquashWise.

Students in Baltimore City middle and high schools have the option to join the program.

They'll not only learn squash, but also challenge themselves academically.

"Within the study hall, we can ask our coach some questions regarding school. She can help us with college education, our FAFSA, Youth Works. Sometimes tutors come in and they'll help us out," said Chaaz Sweetney, a student at SquashWise.

In an attempt to grow the sport and bridge the racial gap, SquashWise bought the historic Greyhound bus station on Howard St.

Sweetney has been involved in the program for four years. He's had a helping hand on the future of the new SquashWise building and says it'll be a big upgrade for students.

"It's definitely a safety environment for all kids, somewhere new for kids to grow, hopefully gain new bonds, become more physically active and just a great community all around," said Sweetney.

When this Greyhound project is complete, it'll have six courts for play, three classrooms for students to complete their studies and a youth program, community memberships and community squash nights.

"We'll be able to nearly quadruple the number of Baltimore City public school students in our programs and also develop a new kind of community the sport of squash," said Markoe.

It's set to open up in mid to late 2025.