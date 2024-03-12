Old Baltimore Greyhound bus terminal is turning into Squash

BALTIMORE — An old Greyhound bus terminal in downtown Baltimore that stopped operating in 1987 is getting new life.

By summer 2025 the hope is to turn the 24,000-square-foot space at Howard and Centre Streets into a squash facility.

Not the vegetable squash, but the sport which is very similar to racquetball.

The idea to re-imagine the terminal comes from Abby Markoe, the Executive Director of Baltimore Squashwise, an organization focused on providing Baltimore City youth with resources to reach their academic, athletic, and life goals.

Part of Markoe's plan includes offering after-school tutoring and sports programs.

"The program offers a combination of tutoring, squash coaching and competition, fitness, and college and career readiness, with impressive results," Markoe said in May 2021 when her organization acquired the terminal from Maryland's Center for History and Culture.

As the only public squash program in Baltimore, the revamped building will be equipped with six courts, a multipurpose fitness area, classrooms, and rec room.

Markoe says she eventually wants to expand the program to host local squash matches and regional tournaments in Baltimore.

Squashwise started in 2008 out of the Meadow Mill Athletic Club, in Woodberry, before it closed nearly three-years ago.