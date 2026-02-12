Upper Marlboro woman gets 3 years prison time for crash that killed former NFL player, two others

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An Upper Marlboro woman learned her fate after pleading guilty to negligent homicide and manslaughter in connection with the deaths of three men, including former Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson.

Cori Clingman, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with all but three years suspended.

In July 2024, Clingman and three friends—Jackson, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr.—were driving from the same location in separate vehicles on MD-4.

Investigation revealed that Clingman, who was driving an Infiniti Q50, was traveling northbound on MD-4 when she attempted to change lanes and crashed into a maroon Dodge Charger occupied by the three men.

Hazel and Jackson were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medics. Lytton was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

Investigators found that Clingman's "reckless and impaired driving" caused that fatal crash.

“This case is a painful reminder of how one reckless decision can permanently alter countless lives,” said State’s Attorney Tara Jackson. “It was heartbreaking to hear Khyree, Isaiah, and Anthony’s parents speak of their children’s dreams being taken away; children they can no longer raise, guide, or protect. While today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable, it cannot undo their loss. I hope this outcome deters even one person from speeding recklessly or driving impaired and helps prevent another family and community from enduring this kind of loss.”