Friend of ex Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson pleads guilty for causing crash that led to his death

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An Upper Marlboro woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and manslaughter related to the deaths of three men, including former Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson.

It was back in July of 2024 when Jackson was killed in a crash along with his former high school football teammate, Isaiah Hazel, and their friend Anthony Lytton, Jr.

Prince George's County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Cori Clingman for causing the collision, claiming she'd been driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol.

Clingman was reportedly friends with all three victims. Although Clingman was driving separately at the time, all four were coming from the same location.

While Clingman faces a maximum of 15-years behind bars, prosecutors are recommending just three-years jail time.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 4, 2026.

Until then Clingman will remain on home detention.

“While today’s plea brings a measure of accountability, I know that it cannot ease the heartbreak or bring back Khyree, Isaiah, and Anthony, whose lives were lost in this devastating crash,” said Prince George's County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson. “I hope that this case serves as a reminder of how quickly lives can change and brings greater awareness to our community about the dangers of reckless and impaired driving."