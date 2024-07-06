Maryland State Police investigate crash in Prince George's County that killed three people

UPPER MARLBORO — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Prince George’s County that killed three people Saturday. One of them being Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive back Khyree Jackson.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 3 a.m. when troopers from the Forestville Barrack were called to a crash on northbound Route 4 at Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway.

When authorities arrived, they discovered three cars involved: a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala, and a maroon Dodge Charger.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala.

As a result of the crash, the Charger traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck multiple tree stumps, and eventually stopped, according to police.

The report goes on to say three victims, now identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, 24-year-old Khyree Jackson, and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger, and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.

Hazel and Jackson were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medics. Lytton was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

Clingman had two other passengers in her Infinity at the time of the crash. No one was injured in her vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was also uninjured in the crash, according to police.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The Minnesota Vikings organization confirmed the identity of Jackson, releasing a statement on X.

We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident.



Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.



“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself, not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree's personality captured every room he was in.” Vikings general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Authorities say charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.