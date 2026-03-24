Two troopers act quickly to save the life of choking baby in Southern Maryland

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two Maryland State troopers are being hailed as heroes after saving a choking infant over the weekend.

In Southern Maryland, a mother ran to two Maryland State troopers and informed them her was choking, when the troopers quickly jumped into action.

In bodycam video, the officers can be seen patting the infant on the back in an attempt to clear the airway. After several pats, the infant was responsive and ok.

To watch the rescue, click below.