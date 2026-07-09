Suitland man convicted of murder after girlfriend’s body found wrapped in plastic, covered in concrete

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland man now faces over four decades in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in connection with his girlfriend's death.

Michael McClanahan, 39, was apprehended in April 2025 after 44-year-old Sherron Turner was found dead in the 2300 block of Ewing Avenue.

On April 24, Prince George's County police officers responded to Ewing Avenue to conduct a welfare check and discovered Turner's body wrapped in plastic and partially covered in concrete.

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Two days after the discovery, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Turner died from blunt force trauma.

According to Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson, evidence presented at trial showed that neighbors overheard McClanahan and Turner arguing in the days before she was found dead.

On the day of the incident, McClanahan fled the home on Ewing Avenue in Turner's vehicle.

WJLA-ABC7 reported that McClanahan was caught on camera at a Walmart in Washington, D.C., "placing objects on his person" and stabbed a person before being arrested.

He was apprehended in D.C. just one day after Turner was discovered.

State's Attorney Jackson said McClanahan faces a maximum penalty of 41 years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder and disposal of a body in an unauthorized place.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 6, 2026.