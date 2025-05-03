Body of Suitland woman discovered wrapped in plastic, partially covered in concrete

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The body of a Suitland woman was discovered last week and police have charged her boyfriend with her murder.

On April 24, officers conducted a welfare check in the 2300 block of Ewing Avenue and found the body of 44-year-old Sherron Turner wrapped in plastic and partially covered in concrete.

Two days after the discovery, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Turner's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The results of the autopsy led to the arrest of 38-year-old Michael McClanahan.

According to WJLA-ABC7, McClanahan was caught on camera at a Walmart in D.C. "placing objects on his person," and stabbed a person before being arrested.

McClanahan is currently charged with first- and second-degree murder and a charge linked to attempting to dispose of Turner's body.