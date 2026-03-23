Silver Spring dentist charged with sexual offenses as police seek additional victims

Dr. Ermias Semaie, a dentist in Silver Spring, was charged with multiple counts of sexual offenses involving his patients, according to police.

Montgomery County police believe there may be additional victims.

According to authorities, one of his patients, a woman, told Montgomery County police Dr. Semaie sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions in which there was no hygienist in the room.

Detectives later confirmed the patient's allegations. Their investigation also revealed a patient reported Dr. Semaie to the Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners in 2018.

Dr. Semaie's license was temporarily suspended, and he was placed on probation. No criminal charges were filed.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Dr. Semaie with multiple counts of fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He was arrested on March 19, 2026, and released on bond.

Special Victims Investigations Division detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information to come forward. Detectives can be reached at 240-773-5050.

