No charges filed against deputies who killed masked man in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Charles County Sheriff's deputies will not face charges following a deadly encounter with a masked man in White Plains, Maryland.

Back in December 2024, deputies responded to a home on the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive for reports of a kidnapping and rape. The caller reported that there was an individual inside of the home armed with a gun.

RELATED: Police involved shooting in Charles County under investigation

Bodycam footage showed the perspective of Corporal Brian Rash, who captured deputies knocking on the door waiting for someone to answer.

Corporal Rash then sees a man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Jordan Proctor, walking around inside the home wearing a mask and hoodie.

Rash repeatedly directs Proctor to open the door, but he refused.

"Come here now! Let me see your hands or I will shoot you," shouts Rash.

MORE: Bodycam footage shows masked man's deadly encounter with police in Charles County

Proctor eventually heads to the garage, which deputies quickly swarm.

Rash orders Proctor to "come here," following up with "we're not going to hurt you."

Proctor appears to pop out from behind a truck in the garage, at which point officers yell "he's got a gun."

According to authorities, Proctor made statements and threats to the officers suggesting he had a firearm and would use it to injure the officers.

Proctor then jumped from behind the truck in what authorities call "a shooting stance," with his arms extended toward the officers while holding a dark object, before retreating.

He emerged again moments later in the same manner, still holding the dark object. Officers then discharged their weapons, striking Proctor multiple times.

Officers tended to Proctor before medics got him to the hospital, where he died.

Along with Rash, a 10-year veteran of the force, the other involved deputies were identified as 28-year veteran, Sergeant Charles McCue, and Private First Class Emily Stalnaker, a four-year veteran.

Officials say the they Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division ended its investigation into the shooting on September 9, 2025.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officers in this case," officials said.