Bodycam footage shows masked man's deadly encounter with police in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Bodycam footage released Tuesday revealed a December 2024 armed encounter between a masked man and Charles County deputies.

The Sheriff's Office initially responded to a home on Tottenham Drive, in White Plains, for a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.

In the video, viewed from the perspective of Corporal Brian Rash, arriving deputies are first seen knocking on the door waiting an answer.

Moments later Rash sees a masked man, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Proctor, walking around inside the home.

Rash repeatedly directs Proctor to open the door, but he refused.

"Come here now! Let me see your hands or I will shoot you," shouts Rash.

Proctor eventually heads to the garage, which deputies quickly swarm.

Rash orders Proctor to "come here," following up with "we're not going to hurt you."

Proctor appears to pop out from behind a truck in the garage, at which point officers yell "he's got a gun."

It's hard to immediately tell if Proctor came from behind the truck, but police ended up firing several shots.

Officers tended to Proctor before medics got him to the hospital, where he died.

The remaining footage is from a backup officer's point of view, showing police clearing the home.

Along with Rash, a 10-year veteran of the force, the other involved deputies were identified as 28-year veteran, Sergeant Charles McCue, and Private First Class Emily Stalnaker, a four-year veteran.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.

The footage can be viewed below:

*Please note: The following footage contains violent and graphic material that could be seen as disturbing to viewers. Please proceed with caution before viewing the video.*