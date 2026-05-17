Napoleon Solo wins 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park as horse safety concerns shadow the celebration

LAUREL, Md. — Big crowds, big hats, and a big win for Napoleon Solo at the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes.

2-year-old Napoleon Solo, ridden by jockey Paco Lopez, finished strong to win the middle jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown as thousands packed Laurel Park.

For some fans, it was a first-time experience, and for others, like Ashley Avis, it's a bigger cause.

Avis partnered with First Racing to support the SAFE Act, which is legislation aimed at stopping horses from being shipped across U.S. borders for slaughter.

This year’s celebration also came with concern.

A horse named Hit Zero collapsed and died following a race during Friday’s Black-Eyed Susan Day events—bringing back questions about horse safety in the sport.

At the same time, advocates used the spotlight of Preakness weekend to push for stronger horse protections at a peaceful protest outside the park.