Maryland reports first heat related death of 2026

BALTIMORE — A Calvert County man's death marks Maryland's first of the year related to hot weather.

Maryland Department of Health officials say the man was in the 70 to 80 age range.

“Our condolences go out to the individual's family and loved ones,” said Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Meena Seshamani. “As we anticipate more hot days coming our way, we want to remind Marylanders of the steps they can take to guard against overheating, including visiting a local cooling center. Remember to check on those who are particularly vulnerable to heat, including older individuals and people with chronic diseases.”

To find a cooling center you can call 2-1-1.

Below are some tips to follow during extreme heat, according to the State Health Department.

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler, and take breaks if necessary

Never leave children or pets in a car and always check twice.

Maryland reported 36 heat related deaths last year.