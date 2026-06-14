Maryland based Clover Hill Dairy issues recall of all cheese products over Listera concerns

BALTIMORE — Last month the Maryland Department of Health suspended Clover Hill Dairy's operating license over Listeria contamination concerns.

This triggered a consumer advisory for the Mechanicsville based company's requesón/soft ricotta cheese products.

On Sunday, June 14, Clover Hill voluntarily agreed to recall all of its cheese for precautionary reasons.

Clover Hill sells its products at farmers markets, and through third party distributors, including in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Some of their products may be relabeled a different brand name, such as "KESSO," "QUESOS LA RICURA," "IZALCO," "DE MI PUEBLO," and "RIO LINDO."

Either way, the distribution label should identify the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit (or plant) number as “24-128”.

"Consumers, retailers and restaurants should not eat, sell or serve cheese products from Clover Hill Dairy, and should dispose of any product containing them," the Maryland Department of Health said in a release.

Here is a list of some, but not all of the cheeses affected by the recall:

Soft and Semi-Soft “Spanish Style Cheese Varieties”

Cuajada

Soft Cuajada

Soft Cuajada in Brine

Soft Cujada Crumbs

Ricotta/Requeson

Soft Ricotta w/ Jalapeno’s (Requeson Con Chile)



Mild Cheese Varieties

Yummy Cheddar

White Cheddar

White Colby

Monterey Jack

Marble Jack

Fresh Cheddar Curd

Snack Pack - Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)

3-in-A-Pack - Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)



Hard Cheese Varieties

Yummy Cheddar

White Cheddar

White Colby

Snack Pack Sharp Stix



Smoked Cheddar Cheese Varieties

Chedder

White Cheddar



Flavored Cheeses

Horseradish

Old Bay Cheddar



Pepper Cheese Varieties

Jalapeno Cheddar

Pepper Jack

Sizzlin’ Colby (with Habanero Peppers)

Snack Pack- Assorted Pepper Stix (Jalapeno Cheddar and Pepper Jack)

3-in-A-Pack - Assorted (Jalapendo Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Sizzlin Colby)



Smoked Pepper Cheese Varieties