Maryland based Clover Hill Dairy issues recall of all cheese products over Listera concerns

BALTIMORE — Last month the Maryland Department of Health suspended Clover Hill Dairy's operating license over Listeria contamination concerns.
This triggered a consumer advisory for the Mechanicsville based company's requesón/soft ricotta cheese products.
On Sunday, June 14, Clover Hill voluntarily agreed to recall all of its cheese for precautionary reasons.
Clover Hill sells its products at farmers markets, and through third party distributors, including in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
Some of their products may be relabeled a different brand name, such as "KESSO," "QUESOS LA RICURA," "IZALCO," "DE MI PUEBLO," and "RIO LINDO."
Either way, the distribution label should identify the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit (or plant) number as “24-128”.
"Consumers, retailers and restaurants should not eat, sell or serve cheese products from Clover Hill Dairy, and should dispose of any product containing them," the Maryland Department of Health said in a release.
Here is a list of some, but not all of the cheeses affected by the recall:
Soft and Semi-Soft “Spanish Style Cheese Varieties”
- Cuajada
- Soft Cuajada
- Soft Cuajada in Brine
- Soft Cujada Crumbs
- Ricotta/Requeson
- Soft Ricotta w/ Jalapeno’s (Requeson Con Chile)
Mild Cheese Varieties
- Yummy Cheddar
- White Cheddar
- White Colby
- Monterey Jack
- Marble Jack
- Fresh Cheddar Curd
- Snack Pack - Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)
- 3-in-A-Pack - Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)
Hard Cheese Varieties
- Yummy Cheddar
- White Cheddar
- White Colby
- Snack Pack Sharp Stix
Smoked Cheddar Cheese Varieties
- Chedder
- White Cheddar
Flavored Cheeses
- Horseradish
- Old Bay Cheddar
Pepper Cheese Varieties
- Jalapeno Cheddar
- Pepper Jack
- Sizzlin’ Colby (with Habanero Peppers)
- Snack Pack- Assorted Pepper Stix (Jalapeno Cheddar and Pepper Jack)
- 3-in-A-Pack - Assorted (Jalapendo Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Sizzlin Colby)
Smoked Pepper Cheese Varieties
- Jalapeno Cheddar