'It wasn't even the ticket I wanted': Prince George's County man wins $1 million

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Usually, when we have an "itch" for something, we don't think it would end in winning big bucks, but one man did just that.

The Prince George's County native usually buys his lottery tickets on Monday, but he broke his routine after coming from an appointment, wanting to get a head start on his weekly purchase.

Initially, he had his eyes set on the $30 200X the Cash ticket, one that had been lucky for him recently, but he had to go a different route.

"They were out of them, so I went with the $20 100X the Cash version," he said. "It wasn't even the ticket I wanted."

He bought two of those tickets, scratching one in the car. That was a losing ticket.

But the second ticket proved to be different.

"When I saw the $1 million, I thought there's no way this can be right," the man said.

He went right back to the store on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, forcing himself not to be in too much of a hurry as he walked to the lottery scanner.

"I saw a bunch of zeroes, so I had to count them carefully. I was so excited I kept losing track. It took me three times, but then I was pretty sure it was true," the man said.

To remove any doubt, he asked the store clerk to check his ticket. The clerk responded with high-fives and handshakes.