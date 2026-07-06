Father dies while trying to search for his child in a house fire in southern Maryland

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — A father is dead after he went into a burning home to look for his 10-year-old child, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire started around 9:40 p.m. Sunday at a home on Thornbury Drive in Hollywood in St. Mary's County. Firefighters were called to the scene with reports of a child trapped inside.

They arrived at the scene to heavy fire throughout the two-story home. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found the father's body on the second floor.

The child was confirmed to have safely escaped the home.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, it appears the family had been using ground-based sparklers and threw them in a trash can on the screened-in deck.

"Our hearts are with this family as they face an unimaginable loss," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. "As we continue our investigation, we want everyone to remember that fireworks don't stop posing a risk when the show is over. Taking a few extra minutes to soak and properly dispose of used fireworks and sparklers can help prevent a tragedy like this."

The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds Marylanders that fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices can retain enough heat to ignite combustible materials long after they appear to be extinguished. Spent fireworks should always be thoroughly soaked in water, then placed in a metal or other noncombustible container outdoors to cool completely before disposing.