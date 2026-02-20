Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal house fire in St. Mary's County under investigation

Maryland State Fire Marshal
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead following a house fire in St. Mary's County Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and other surrounding departments responded to the 39000 block of Walnut Circle for a house fire with possible entrapment.

Firefighters arrived and reported that the fire was rapidly spreading throughout the home.

Officials say due to hoarding conditions inside the home, firefighters had to work on fighting the blaze from the outside.

HBnh871WsAAgM4t.jpeg

Investigators have confirmed they found one person inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

