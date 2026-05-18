Burtonsville man arrested in North Carolina after mother found stabbed to death in apartment Saturday

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — A Burtonsville man named Ricardo Adelso Colato Salamanca, who has been charged with killing his mother, was arrested in North Carolina Monday.

Colato Salamanca is currently in jail in North Carolina awaiting extradition to Maryland, according to Montgomery County Police.

According to authorities, on Saturday around 5:56 p.m., officers arrived at an apartment in the 3900 block of Blackburn Lane in Burtonsville for a welfare check on Glenda Patricia Salamanca Reyes after she did not report to work.

In the apartment, Salamanca Reyes was found in the hallway with trauma to her body. She would be later pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy concluded she was stabbed multiple times.

The preliminary investigation from detectives revealed that the 50-year-old woman lived with her son, 28-year-old Ricardo Adelso Colato Salamanca.

While at the scene, officers saw Salamanca Reyes’s white 2019 Jeep Compass leaving the parking lot.

The compass was entered into the National Crime Information Center and was tracked going south on I-95.

On Sunday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Colato Salamanca with first-degree murder and motor vehicle theft.

On Monday morning, Colato Salamanca was arrested at a truck stop in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Colato Salamanca remains in custody in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

