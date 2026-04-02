Armed juvenile arrested following shots fired at Myrtle Point Park

CALIFORNIA, Md. — A juvenile is in police custody following a shooting at Myrtle Point Park on Wednesday, authorities say.

Deputies responded to the park in the 24000 block of Patuxent Boulevard for reports of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, deputies located and detained multiple individuals in the area.

Deputies secured the scene and interviewed multiple people, later making contact with the juvenile, who was found to be in possession of a Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Myrtle Point Park remains closed to the public today, April 2, as a result of the shooting investigation.

The park will remain closed until law enforcement completes their investigation and clears the site for reopening.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office at 301-475-4200.