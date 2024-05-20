BALTIMORE — The DALI is officially back on the move.

Unified Command got the cargo ship refloating about 7am Monday, after it had been sitting in the Patapsco river since the Key Bridge Collapse

Preparations took approximately 18-hours, with crews having to remove part or all of the 1.25 million gallons of water that was pumped onto the Dali.

Anchors and lines that kept the vessel secure also had to be released, while inspectors made sure all debris was removed ensuring no obstruction.

The DALI will now float about 2.5 miles to the Port of Baltimore at speeds around 1 mph.

DALI on the move: Ship that collapsed Key Bridge refloated

Officials said removing the DALI was the biggest hurdle in getting the main channel reopened, before regular operations can resume at the Port.