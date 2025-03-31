Some boats remain after Harborview Marina officially closes

BALTIMORE — The Harborview Marina looks more like a ghost town after it officially closed.

Monday marks two weeks since management informed boaters they would have to leave, though not everyone has.

A dozen or so boats remain docked.

"It is expensive even to get rid of a boat if you just wanna essentially throw it away. It's very expensive," boat repairman Phil Tansill said.

Earlier this month, the marina stated it would be closing due to "safety concerns about the current condition of the fixed pier."

One liveaboard who didn't want to appear on camera says they'll probably just end up leaving their boat, saying their hands were tied.

Another sailboat is owned by someone who's currently out of the country.

And others, just don't work.

Up until the deadline, Tansill has been fixing those boats, including one on Monday that hadn't moved in awhile.

"I had to tow several over and some of them just had to get commissioned and running for the season," he said. "Most of the boats went over to Lighthouse Point over in Canton," he said.

"So this year we went kind of from a slow jog to a sprint, having an influx of 60, 70 boaters, many of whom started coming over this past week. We had a bunch come in this weekend. We've got several more scheduled for today and tomorrow, so we're hustling," Joel Schlossberg, general manager of Lighthouse Point marina, said.

Three years ago, they experienced their own shutdown due to safety concerns. Now it's a full circle moment.

"Harborview was gracious enough to help out a lot of our boaters. We felt like we should return the favor, so we worked closely with their management team over there to accommodate as many of their boaters as we could," Schlossberg said.

Though they have not allowed liveaboards in the past, he says they're now working to accommodate them in light of the sudden closure.

Harboview marina did not respond to a request for comment about what happens to the boats that remain docked to the pier.